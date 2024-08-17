Gold Prices Set New Record, Surpassing $2,500 Amid Anticipated U.S. Interest Rate Cut

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On a recent trading day, gold prices reached unprecedented heights. This surge was spurred by expectations that the U.S. Reserve might lower interest rates and ongoing geopolitical tensions.



By the close of trading, gold had set a new record, exceeding $2,500 per troy ounce. The December futures contract for gold closed at $2,537.80 per troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), a 1.82% increase.



The peak price during the session touched $2,538.70. analysts attribute the surge in gold prices to a combination of factors.



Recent U.S. economic data appears to strengthen the case for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the upcoming month, heightening investor interest in gold as a safe haven.



Specifically, the Department of Commerce reported a notable decline in U.S. housing starts. This suggests lower financing costs, which typically benefit gold, according to the financial services group ING.







Additionally, ING analysts believe that the upcoming U.S. elections and ongoing geopolitical issues in Ukraine and the Middle East will likely keep gold prices buoyant.



They also noted that tensions between the U.S. and China should continue to support the demand for gold as a safe haven in the short to medium term.

Gold Demand and Geopolitical Tensions

In related developments, several Chinese banks have reportedly received new gold import quotas from the central bank. This information comes from unnamed sources cited by Reuters.



This resumption of quotas, following a two-month hiatus, is expected to boost demand for gold in China. Experts view the robust buying activity from China as crucial support for the continued appreciation of gold prices.



These dynamics underline the multifaceted role of gold in the global economy. It serves not only as a financial asset but also as a barometer for broader economic and political uncertainties.

