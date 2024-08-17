Algeria’S Sonatrach Exports Oil To Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil is one of the countries that are part of the 2024 export plan of the Algerian state oil firm. In an interview with a local TV show, Sonatrach CEO Rachid Hachichi said the company signed 16 contracts to export oil and oil products.

Some of the markets reached by these contracts, he said, are Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Germany as destinations of natural exports, and Brazil, India, and the United States' West Coast of oil.

Hachichi indicated there's been a high demand for oil and gas in Algeria“despite particular geopolitical circumstances.”

Oil exports to Brazil

According to Brazil's trade ministry , oil and oil product imports from Algeria year to date through July added up to USD 675.7 million.

In the interview, Hachichi said there's interest from major energy firms in investing in Algeria's oil and gas industry. He added the group encourages international partnerships to distribute investments, particularly in exploration, which is costly.

