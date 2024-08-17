PM Honours 100 Companies For Local Employment Excellence

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for King Abdullah, Prime Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday attended the Jordanian Day celebration, dubbed "Pioneers of Employment", and honoured 100 national companies that have excelled in employing local labourers.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Yousef Shamali said that the industrial sector's resilience was clearly demonstrated in its ability to overcome various economic ramifications, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



In this regard, Shamali referred to crises such as the pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the accompanying disruptions in supply chains, increased transport costs and the economic consequences of regional instability due to the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that the industrial sector achieved a growth rate of around 4 per cent during the first quarter of 2024, despite adverse factors and their impact on supply chains and price fluctuations.



The minister noted that the sector's exports reached over 150 markets worldwide, with a value exceeding JD7 billion, providing jobs for nearly 265,000 workers in 15,000 establishments.

President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir noted that the industrial sector is capable of growth, expansion, and seizing investment opportunities if its potential is unleashed, as it is one of the top economic sectors in providing jobs, accounting for some 15 per cent of the total jobs created annually in the national economy.

Jaghbir called on the government to reconsider the restructuring of the customs system to stimulate domestic demand and help reduce customs evasion and tax avoidance.