PM Honours 100 Companies For Local Employment Excellence
Date
8/17/2024 1:19:47 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Deputising for his majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday attended the Jordanian industry Day celebration, dubbed "Pioneers of Employment", and honoured 100 national companies that have excelled in employing local labourers.
Minister of Industry, Trade and supply Yousef Shamali said that the industrial sector's resilience was clearly demonstrated in its ability to overcome various economic ramifications, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
In this regard, Shamali referred to crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the accompanying disruptions in supply chains, increased transport costs and the economic consequences of regional instability due to the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
He pointed out that the industrial sector achieved a growth rate of around 4 per cent during the first quarter of 2024, despite adverse factors and their impact on supply chains and price fluctuations.
The minister noted that the sector's exports reached over 150 markets worldwide, with a value exceeding JD7 billion, providing jobs for nearly 265,000 workers in 15,000 establishments.
President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir noted that the industrial sector is capable of growth, expansion, and seizing investment opportunities if its potential is unleashed, as it is one of the top economic sectors in providing jobs, accounting for some 15 per cent of the total jobs created annually in the national economy.
Jaghbir called on the government to reconsider the restructuring of the customs system to stimulate domestic demand and help reduce customs evasion and tax avoidance.
MENAFN17082024000028011005ID1108569399
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.