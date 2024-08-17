Egyptian, US Leaders Push For Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and his US peer Joe Biden agreed to intensify the joint mediation efforts aiming to establish immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

During a phone conversation, initiated by on Friday, the two leaders reviewed the outcomes of the just-ended two-day Doha round of talks on truce in Gaza and exchange of prisoners, said Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ahmad Fahmy.

President Al-Sisi reaffirmed continued contact with all concerned parties in the Middle East to urge them to avoid escalation of tension and maintain self-restraint, and prevent the region from sliding into vicious cycle of violence, the spokesman said in a press release.

On his part, President Biden appreciated Egypt's role in the joint mediation and coordination which reflects the strength and depth of the Egyptian-US strategic partnership.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Sudan, including the initiatives aiming to restore security and stability in the country, Fahmy added. (end)

mmg









MENAFN17082024000071011013ID1108569318