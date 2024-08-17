Egyptian, US Leaders Push For Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Date
8/17/2024 1:12:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and his US peer Joe Biden agreed to intensify the joint mediation efforts aiming to establish immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip.
During a phone conversation, initiated by President Biden on Friday, the two leaders reviewed the outcomes of the just-ended two-day Doha round of talks on truce in Gaza and exchange of prisoners, said Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ahmad Fahmy.
President Al-Sisi reaffirmed continued contact with all concerned parties in the Middle East to urge them to avoid escalation of tension and maintain self-restraint, and prevent the region from sliding into vicious cycle of violence, the spokesman said in a press release.
On his part, President Biden appreciated Egypt's role in the joint mediation and coordination which reflects the strength and depth of the Egyptian-US strategic partnership.
The two leaders also discussed the situation in Sudan, including the initiatives aiming to restore security and stability in the country, Fahmy added. (end)
mmg
MENAFN17082024000071011013ID1108569318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.