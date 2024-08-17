Armenian Education Ministry Rewriting History: Claim Filed Against Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pointed out that
Russia's role has been distorted in new history textbooks in
Armenia. Specifically, the content of the history textbook for 8th
grade in Armenian schools is considered "extremely dubious." The
Russian side is particularly concerned about the portrayal of the
Russo-Persian War of 1826-1828 and the Treaty of Turkmenchay.
What was the purpose of the Treaty of
Turkmenchay?
The Treaty of Turkmenchay is considered one of the most
devastating treaties of the 19th century. This is because, under
this treaty, historical Azerbaijani lands were divided between
Russia and Iran. One of the key conditions of the treaty was the
resettlement of Armenians to Azerbaijani lands, specifically
Iravan, Garabagh, and Nakhchivan. The main proponent of including
this clause was Alexander Griboyedov, the then-Russian ambassador
to Iran. This policy of Christianization and division continued
until the fall of Tsarist Russia in the early 20th century.
It is interesting how these events are portrayed in Armenian
history. This is because this document actually reveals the history
and creation of Armenia as a state. Another fact confirming this is
that after the establishment of Soviet power, Armenia became a
centralized state on the territory of Azerbaijan's Iravan
Khanate.
Armenian History
Although Armenians claim that their historical roots trace back
to the ancient state of Urartu, it is an undeniable fact that
during the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries, the Armenian population
in the South Caucasus was negligible compared to the Azerbaijani
Turks.
The biased policies of Soviet power, over time, created
conditions for Armenians to have their own state, and for this,
Azerbaijani lands were considered suitable. In the following years,
Russia remained silent on the crimes committed by Armenians against
Azerbaijanis, such as the Khojaly and Meshali massacres, and even
assisted them.
What is written in the history books?
A portion of the text from the updated history textbook for
secondary schools has been published on the official website of the
Armenian Ministry of Education and Science. This text not only
denies the occupation of Azerbaijani lands but also denies the fact
that Russian authorities supported Armenians for many years and
helped them create a state. In the chapter titled "The Forced
Incorporation of Eastern Armenia into Russia," the events of
1826-1828 are deliberately distorted. What Eastern Armenia is being
referred to? It is expected that those who dared to draw the map of
"Great Armenia" on the former Safavid and Ottoman lands are now
again claiming the territories of other countries as their own.
Armenian-Russian
Conflict
Another interesting fact is the "gratitude" currently being
shown by Armenia towards Russia. It is clear that Russian officials
are also surprised by this situation. After being defended and
sheltered by Russia for centuries, and trying to establish a second
puppet state in Garabagh under Russia's protection, it is
ungrateful for Armenia to now make claims against Russia.
Despite the fact that former Russian authorities pursued
exploration and occupation policies to seize Azerbaijan's oil
fields and Caspian regions from the 1700s, Azerbaijan does not hold
a grudge against the current Russian authorities and maintains its
relations in a dynamic of development and peace. However, Armenia's
distortion of both Azerbaijani and Russian history to portray
itself as a victim is unacceptable. Moreover, using schoolchildren
as tools for these actions, brainwashing the younger generation
with false information to create bias against regional states,
could only be expected from Armenia.
History repeats itself. Just as Armenians once betrayed the
Azerbaijanis who welcomed them, they are now betraying the
Russians. It is time to recall the poem by the Russian poet
Alexander Pushkin:“You are a coward, you are a slave, you are
Armenian!”
