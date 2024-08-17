Russian Drone Attack On Police Car Leaves Three Injured
8/17/2024 1:06:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv region, three Police officers sustained injuries as a result of an attack by Russian FPV drones on a police car.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.
“Three employees of police department No.7 of the Mykolaiv district directorate, who came to residents of the village to document the consequences of a previous enemy attack with FPV drones, sustained explosive wounds,” the statement said.
The enemy also attacked a police car with an FPV drone. The police officers are currently receiving medical treatment.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported, the invaders attacked medics and rescuers with drones in the Kherson region.
