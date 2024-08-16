No Damage And Casualties In Kyiv After Overnight Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy again tried to attack Kyiv with strike drones overnight, and air defenses were activated in the Ukrainian capital.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the enemy again tried to launch an aerial strike against Kyiv. According to the Air Force, attack UAVs were reportedly launched from the Kursk region. The enemy UAVs reached the capital in about two hours. The air raid alert in the city lasted 44 minutes. Air defenses were operating in Kyiv," Serhii Popko, head of the military administration, said.

He added according to an operational report, no damage or casualties had been recorded in Kyiv.