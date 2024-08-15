11 Gazan Children Arrive To Receive Cancer Treatment-KHCC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra) -11 Gazan cancer children arrived in Jordan to receive medical at King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC), bringing the total Gazan children receiving treatment at the center to 50 since last October 7.In press remarks to "Petra" Thursday, Director General of King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF), Nisreen Qatamesh, said the children and their families are now undergoing assessment, psychological treatment and social support, within the center's social action and psychological support team, noting that their health condition is "unstable."Qatamesh added that the KHCC is planning to develop a treatment plan for the Gazan patients and their families, and is also working in coordination with Jordan's schools and universities to enable the patients' siblings to complete their studies while the patients are receiving treatment.Qatamesh announced over 5,000 cancer patients in Gaza now lack treatment at all, as well as painkillers, which are the minimum requirements for healthcare services in Gaza currently.With arrival of today's children, a total of 50 Gazan patients has arrived to receive treatment at the center, she pointed out.Qatamesh affirmed the center's readiness to receive the "largest" possible number of patients and has clinical and financial readiness for 300 cancer patients.The center sends some medicines to patients in Gaza, through coordination with Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) , and follows up with doctors and Jordanian field hospitals there to ensure that patients receive treatment, she pointed out.Qatamesh added that a medical team from Gaza was receiving training at the center and following up on cases in the coastal enclave before the war, but the center lost contact with this crew, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Strip since October 7.Regarding treatment expenses, Qatamesh noted donations from the charity funds for Gaza patients launched by the center since the war, and the zakat funds cover costs of treating sick children, their accommodation, and living expenses, as well as psychological treatment, support, and social engagement for patients and their families.