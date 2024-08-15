This 19-Year-Old Pilot Is Flying Solo To Dubai On Epic Mission To Raise $1 Million For Cancer

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 5:41 PM

For 19-year-old Ethan Guo, flying isn't just a passion - it's a mission. This young Asian-American pilot is channelling his love for into a noble cause: raising funds for childhood cancer research and the treatments of big C warriors.

Guo is attempting to set a world record by becoming the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents in a small aircraft. Besides clinching the title, he wants to raise $1 million by visiting hospitals and meeting with young patients in nearly every country he touches down in.

“I aim to use every opportunity to raise awareness of childhood cancer and the necessity to increase research efforts to find prevention and treatment methods. Children should not suffer from cancer,” said Guo.

“This journey has taken me to many places throughout the globe until now. What I have learned is people are really good everywhere and everyone I meet wants to make the world a better place to live in. They are all trying within their capacity and, together, we can do wonders,” he said.

The teenager is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of his ambitious fundraiser. His next destination will be Doha, Qatar, where he will make a brief stop before landing in Dubai on August 19.

“The hospitality in Riyadh has been nothing short of amazing; the warmth and kindness of the people here have truly touched me," he said.

Now, he is looking forward to visiting Dubai. "[I hope to connect] with the people of the UAE, who I have heard are just as welcoming and supportive,” said Guo.

The epic journey

After taking off from Geneva, Switzerland, he planned a series of stopovers in nearly 60 countries in 150 days, a trip that spanned more than 80,000km. His stops include countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, and Japan, before crossing the Northern Pacific to Alaska, then continuing through Canada and the US, and finally reaching South America and Antarctica.

Flying a modified Cessna 182, Guo has taken extraordinary measures to ensure his safety, such as removing the rear seats to accommodate an additional fuel tank, allowing him to stay airborne for up to 17 hours at a time.

“The maximum time I was airborne was eight hours from Canada to the west coast of Greenland. But it will be a 15-hour journey at a stretch from Japan to Alaska, which I am looking forward to,” said Guo, who maintains a satellite connection to his ground team and has three emergency locator transmitters on board.

The teenager's passion for aviation began at 13, and by 17, he had already earned his private pilot licence, accumulating more than 700 hours of flight time.

His inspiration

Guo's mission took on a deeper meaning when his cousin was diagnosed with cancer, inspiring him to use his journey to raise awareness and funds to combat this devastating disease.

“My cousin suffered from blood cancer when he was 18 years old. When I learned about it, I thought of making a difference and spoke to my parents about my plan of having a solo journey throughout the world to raise funds,” said Guo.

“I did not have the permission of my mother and it took me six years to convince her. But my father was very supportive,” added Guo.

Through this endeavour, the teen pilot hopes to not only set a world record but also make a lasting impact on the fight against childhood cancer.

