Trusts & Estates Litigation Firm, RMO LLP, Ranks On 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Firm Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California-based probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that it has been ranked by Inc. magazine among the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at some of the country's most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents organizations that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Nationally, only 83 businesses in the legal industry, including RMO LLP, earned this distinction. In California, just ten other law firms were recognized, while in Texas, only 5 firms received the same distinction. This honor highlights RMO's commitment to strategic growth based upon its reputational excellence within the legal and probate communities in the California and Texas markets, and the international clients it serves."It is a profound honor to be recognized by Inc. magazine for the strategic efforts we have undertaken over the past decade to drive success upon client-oriented legal services in our niche trusts and estates litigation practice focus," said RMO LLP's Founding Partner, Scott Rahn . "This accolade is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our attorneys, paralegals, and professional support team at RMO, who constantly strive to provide our clients with real-world solutions and peace of mind." Rahn continued, "Our journey is far from over as we continue to execute upon our strategic growth initiatives to bring our special brand of legal services to the aid of countless other families navigating the Great Wealth Transfer, which will see approximately $84 trillion passed down from the silent generation and baby boomers to their loved ones by 2045, not to mention addressing the growing incidence of financial elder abuse in those maturing demographics."RMO LLP handles will and trust contests, inheritance disputes, fiduciary breaches, financial elder abuse and exploitation, and other litigation related to trusts, estates, probate, conservatorships, and guardianships. The firm represents individual, professional, and institutional clients, including settlors, heirs, beneficiaries, trustees, executors, conservators and guardians. They leverage their experience and laser focus to develop and implement strategies that swiftly and effectively address the financial issues, fiduciary duties, and emotional complexities of the cases they handle. Understanding the emotional toll these cases can have on people, RMO is driven by a commitment to secure real-world relief for people grieving the loss or marginalization of a loved one, and collaborates closely with clients to pursue and defend claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, financial elder abuse and exploitation, and other similar areas of trusts and estates disputes.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc now, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.RMO LLP serves California and Texas, with offices in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Orange County, San Diego, Fresno, the Bay Area, Dallas, and Houston. For more information, please visit RMO Lawyers .

