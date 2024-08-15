Lori Evans Receives Three Grand Aurora Design Awards At SEBC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award winning kitchen designed by Lori Evans

- Lori EvansGAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Evans & Design, a leading custom home building and design firm, proudly announces its remarkable success at the long-standing Aurora Awards during the Southeastern Building in Orlando, Florida. Lori Evans, owner and designer, was honored with three prestigious Grand Aurora Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation in various categories of Interior Design. This fantastic recognition celebrates the firm's established commitment to excellence within the interior design and home building industries.The Aurora Awards, presented annually at the Southeast Building Conference (SEBC), stand as one of the most respected competitions in the construction and design industry. Celebrating exceptional achievements in design, planning, and development throughout the Southeastern United States, the Aurora Awards attract project submissions from first-class professionals in the field.Best Kitchen Design for a Custom/Spec/One of a Kind Home. This was a project for a private client in Gainesville and showcases a traditional and fresh take on a masculine Kitchen. Walnut cabinetry, striking stone counters, and top-of-the line appliances all work perfectly together.Best Bath Design for a Custom/Spec/One of a Kind Home. This was another project for the same client in Gainesville. Lori Evans designed a stunning Primary Bath complete with paneled walls, marble from top to bottom, and rich plumbing and accents. The result is a masculine and warm bath that is also fresh and new.Best Bath Design for a Model Home. This Primary Bath is Evans Construction and Design's Model Home received the Grand Aurora award here. Intricate marble flooring, furniture style sideboard cabinetry, and a stunning tub all worked in unison for this timeless, classic, and bright bathroom.Evans Construction & Design's three Grand Aurora award-winning projects showcased the firm's dedication to delivering captivating and functional design solutions.“We are extremely proud to be recognized with three Grand Aurora Awards for Best Interior Design at the Aurora Awards,” said Lori Evans, Co-Founder and Interior Designer of Evans Construction & Design.“This achievement is an honor and a true testament to the hard work and dedication we give to each and every project. It's our mission to keep delivering exceptional design experiences for our clients.”Evans Construction & Design has received many awards in the past and specializes in remodeling, design, commercial, and residential building.“We make a point of staying on top of all the current design trends, which we then translate and customize according to our customers' needs and lifestyle,” adds Lori.“But creating timeless homes that stand the test of time is our greatest skill of all.”For more information about the company, visit their website at EvansConstructionandDesign and blog at TheEvansEditAbout Lori Evans:Lori Evans is an Interior Designer and co-owner of Evans Construction & Design, a custom home building and design firm in Gainesville, Florida. With over twenty years of experience, she specializes in new home construction, design, and remodeling. In 2017, Lori created a design blog, TheEvansEdit, to share projects, tips, ideas, and inspiration she's acquired over the years. A graduate of the University of Florida, Lori's work has been nationally published and recognized with numerous ASID awards, including multiple Residential Individual Spaces, Residential Renovations, Outdoor Living projects and Healthcare spaces.For media enquiries or to learn more, please contact:Lori EvansEvans Construction & Design...Evansconstructionanddesign and theevanseditAurora AwardsSoutheastern Building ConferenceYou can find info like what they are and when it started, etc here:

