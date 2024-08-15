SUCCESS® Magazine Introduces Rebranded, Bold Podcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unscripted with Amy Somerville: Inspiration ignites. Action drives.

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS® magazine announced the launch of its new podcast, Unscripted with Amy Somerville. This biweekly show delivers no-nonsense, actionable advice through unlikely stories to help listeners navigate the messy, unpredictable nature of work and life.



Focusing on practical solutions to real-world challenges, Unscripted with Amy Somerville blends intimate fireside chat-style interviews with advice from leading experts to bridge the gap between knowledge and practical application.

What sets this podcast apart is its focus on the universality of problems that otherwise seem siloed. Rather than rehashing entrepreneurial journeys or relying on platitudes, Amy engages listeners through unscripted conversations that dig deep into the human experience.

“Our goal was to create a podcast that surpasses inspiration and instead provides the crucial actions needed to reach listener goals,” says Amy Somerville, Unscripted host and SUCCESS® CEO.

Learn from industry powerhouse guests like fitness expert Lori Harder and Squeeze co-founder and CEO Brittany Driscoll.

Tune in every other week to gain direct, no-BS insights from Amy Somerville, who brings more than 20 years of experience building thriving businesses and mentoring tomorrow's leaders.

Learn how to take smart risks, overcome tough moments, and succeed in life's challenges! Listen now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or success.com/podcasts .

Contact Information:

Romaine Brown-Palmer

Media and Events Operations Manager, SUCCESS® Enterprises

...

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, newsletters, videos, and more, SUCCESS® empowers people to dream big and achieve bigger. Optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS'® mission to provide individuals with tools and education for continuous growth and sustainable wins. For more information, visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at