Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Horse Trailer (NAM-443)
Date
8/15/2024 11:00:57 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having seen the lengths to which horse owners go to ensure the safety of their animals during travel, I thought there should be a better way to transport horses," said an inventor from Columbia, TN. "My invention is unique in that it does not depend on outside weather conditions and would keep the animals safe during transport."
This patent-pending, novel invention would provide horse owners with a safer and more convenient way to transport horses to shows. In doing so, it would increase peace of mind for the horse owners during travel and give them greater control and flexibility over when they travelled, especially during the hot summer months. Additionally, it could be produced in a way that is environmentally friendly.
The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NAM-443, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
MENAFN15082024003732001241ID1108559240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.