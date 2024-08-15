Tesorio Unveils AR Invoicing Automation For Quickbooks Online

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Generate and Send Invoices Instantly with AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesorio, the world's first Connected Finance Operations platform, announces the release of its AI-powered AR Invoicing solution. Designed to streamline and optimize the critical, but often burdensome, first step in the Order to Cash process, Tesorio now automates the creation of invoices from sales orders with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Generate and send invoices instantly with AI-driven data extraction and field mapping, eliminating manual input errors that delay payments and ensuring accuracy from start to finish.

The Spark Behind the Innovation

Carlos Vega, CEO of Tesorio, credits the inspiration to Max Dame, Tesorio's VP of Finance & Ops. "Thanks to Max, it all clicked. As a Tesorio power user, he wanted to push beyond collections and cash forecasting to automate more steps in turning closed-won deals into cash. Max developed an internal tool that could automatically process PDF order forms, create customer records, and send invoices, with a low-code tool to test his idea. It's transformed how we operate

The Impact of Tesorio's AI-Powered AR Invoicing Automation

"In the order to cash process, 50-70% of payment delays are caused by avoidable invoicing errors," said Vega. "With

Tesorio's AR Invoicing Automation , the entire workflow from order import to invoice creation is automated with AI to avoid missed fields and manual errors."

By eliminating the friction in the contract and invoicing process, businesses can now operate smoothly and speed up their cash inflows. Import a signed order and deliver an accurate invoice to your customer faster than you can pour your morning cup of coffee. With seamless QuickBooks Online integration, all financial data is synchronized, accurate, and up-to-date.

Tesorio supports the entire Order to Cash process with solutions for AR Automation and Cash Flow Management, ensuring that each step taken in AR Automation-whether collecting a large invoice or receiving a promise to pay date-updates the 13-week cash flow forecast in real-time. With all finance data connected, AI helps provide actionable insights, enabling businesses to act swiftly and strategically. With Tesorio, you gain not just visibility but the power to act, optimizing cash flow and reducing inefficiencies through real-time, data-driven decisions.

Ready to transform your financial operations? Join us for

Tesorio's AR Invoicing Automation virtual product release event

on August 28th at 11 a.m. PT.

About Tesorio

Tesorio's AI-driven connected finance operations platform empowers finance leaders by aggregating, structuring, and analyzing real-time data. It delivers actionable insights and end-to-end workflow automation for cash flow management, enhancing cross-functional collaboration and capital efficiency to drive business growth and strategic decision-making. For more information, visit

Media contact: Demi Hingeley [email protected]

