Troller-van collision in Pakistan's Karachi kills 2, injures 20

(MENAFN) On Thursday, a tragic accident in Karachi's southern port city resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals and injured approximately 20 others, according to the rescue service. The collision occurred early in the morning on the Northern Bypass, where a troller struck a van from behind while both vehicles were traveling in the same direction. This severe impact led to the fatalities and multiple injuries.



The crash involved a troller and a van, with the troller's rear-end collision causing significant damage and casualties. Emergency response teams arrived promptly at the scene, working to provide aid and manage the aftermath of the incident. The severity of the collision necessitated immediate medical attention for those affected.



Rescue workers transported the injured to a nearby local hospital for treatment. The rescue service reported that among the injured, one individual is in critical condition, highlighting the seriousness of the injuries sustained in the crash. The situation underscores the urgent need for continued medical care and support for the victims.



The accident has drawn attention to the importance of road safety measures and the need for vigilance to prevent such tragic events. The ongoing investigation will seek to determine the exact causes of the collision and address any contributing factors to enhance road safety in the region.

MENAFN15082024000045015839ID1108557771