New Archaeological Finds In Ancient Pompeii
Date
8/14/2024 3:13:40 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Archaeologists have discovered the remains of two more victims
of a volcanic eruption that occurred in the ancient Roman city of
Pompeii about 2,000 years ago, Azernews
reports.
Skeletons of a man and a woman were found in a small temporary
bedroom of a villa rebuilt during a volcanic eruption. The woman's
bones were found lying on a bed surrounded by jewelry, including
gold, silver and bronze coins, as well as Gold and pearl earrings.
The male skeleton is located at the foot of the bed.
The once thriving city of Pompeii near Naples and its
surroundings were buried under the volcanic ash of Vesuvius in 79
BC. This incident caused the deaths of thousands of Gypsies who did
not know that they lived under one of the largest volcanoes in
Europe. The remains of residents and buildings have been found in
the city for many years under a thick layer of ash. The last
victims found chose a small room as a shelter and tried to escape
from the fragments of stone that blocked their path by closing the
door.
Archaeologists claim that the latest find provides an
opportunity to analyze invaluable anthropological facts and obtain
additional information about the daily life of the inhabitants of
ancient Pompeii.
It should be noted that the ancient city of Pompeii,
rediscovered in the XVI century, is a historical place where the
archaeological expedition has worked most productively in recent
years.
