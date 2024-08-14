عربي


Blasts Heard In Zaporizhzhia: Air Defense In Action

8/14/2024 3:13:06 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the city of Zaporizhzhia, several explosions rang out during the air raid alert after air defenses were activated to down incoming enemy missiles.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , the chief of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"More details about the explosion: our Air Force shot down an enemy target from the sky over the Zaporizhzhia district," the post reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces intercepted 17 of 23 Shahed kamikaze drones Russia launched overnight Wednesday, August 14.

MENAFN14082024000193011044ID1108555628


UkrinForm

