Yangxin County Awarded“China's No.1 Beef Processing County”

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Recently, Yangxin County organized 9 local beef production and processing enterprises to participate in the 2024 Shandong (International) Meat and the 2024 China (Shandong) Food Ingredients Trading Fair. During the event, the organizing committee awarded the honorary title of“China's No.1 Beef Processing County” to Yangxin County.







The expo was jointly organized by the Shandong Provincial Catering Industry Association, Shandong Meat Association, and Shandong Radio and Television Station, and was supported and guided by the Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China Business Federation, China Meat Association, Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Shandong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Shandong Provincial Department of Commerce, Shandong Provincial Market Supervision Administration, and Shandong Federation of Trade Unions for Commerce and Finance. The expo aims to leverage Shandong's advantages in population, location, and resources, especially its outstanding advantages in the food ingredients, catering, and meat industries, to build an efficient platform for connecting high-quality industry chains and supply chains both domestically and internationally, cultivate China's premier high-end quality food ingredients expo in the northern region, and make greater contributions to empowering the real economy, prospering the market, and promoting the high-quality development of the food ingredients industry in Shandong.







The expo features sections for“Remarkable Shandong”, pre-packaged dishes, livestock and poultry meat, fruits and vegetables, aquatic products, grains and cereals, as well as displays of intelligent cafeteria systems, intelligent catering management software, food digitalization technologies, large-scale central kitchen equipment, and commercial kitchen equipment.







As the main base of the national top 100 counties in animal husbandry and the provincial characteristic beef industry cluster along the Yellow River, Yangxin County has built national and provincial-level modern agricultural industrial parks centered on the beef industry, cultivated 36 municipal-level and above industrialized leading enterprises, 76 large-scale slaughtering enterprises, and 429 SC-certified processing enterprises, with an annual slaughtering capacity of 1.2 million heads and food processing capacity of 600,000 tons, accounting for 1/6 of the country's imported beef processing volume. At this expo, the representatives of Nizhigu Holdings (Yangxin) Co., Ltd. led the participation, and Yangxin County was awarded the honorary title of“China's No.1 Beef Processing County”, while 9 participating enterprises such as Guangfu Animal Products Co., Ltd. and Shandong Jiejian Cattle Industry Development Co., Ltd. were awarded the honorary title of“Top 10 Brand Enterprises” in beef processing.

(Li Xinrui, Han Binbin)