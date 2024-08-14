X-PACT Is Now Immunolight Cancer Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A groundbreaking cancer treatment, currently in clinical trial and formerly known as X-PACT, has been rebranded as Immunolight Cancer Therapy (ICT).

DURHAM, NC, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to provide advanced and effective treatments for cancer patients. Our groundbreaking cancer treatment, currently in clinical trial and formerly known as X-PACT, has been rebranded as Immunolight Cancer Therapy (ICT ).This new name reflects an unwavering commitment to light-based innovation in cancer treatment. ICT represents a new era in oncological care, emphasizing our dedication to harnessing the power of light to advance cancer therapies.Immunolight Cancer Therapy continues to embody the pioneering spirit that has driven our research and development efforts. This evolution in our brand identity underscores our commitment to providing patients with cutting-edge treatments that are both effective and life-changing.For more information about Immunolight Cancer Therapy and our ongoing initiatives, please visit immunolight.About Immunolight, LLCFounded in 2007, Immunolight's mission is to innovate advancements in energy conversion technologies that create value in medicine, commercial industries, and the life sciences. Immunolight has developed a breakthrough platform technology that leverages the latest advances in energy conversion. The technology is centered on energy conversion from one part of the electromagnetic spectrum to another and the paradigm-shifting applications in a variety of medical and non-medical commercial fields. Immunolight's highest priority is to translate innovations in energy conversion, the company's core technology, to fulfill a high, unmet medical need in the development of new possibilities for targeted therapies to treat cancer, particularly through its Immunolight Cancer Treatment (formerly X-PACT).###

