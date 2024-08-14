Respected Casting Director Winsome Sinclair Has Passed Away

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sinclair Family Releases an Official Statement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Winsome Sinclair, a woman of extraordinary faith and a trailblazer in the industry. Winsome, a of Florida A&M University, dedicated nearly three decades to casting and filmmaking, working alongside iconic directors such as Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, and Lee Daniels. As the founder of Winsome Sinclair and Associates, she was a guiding force behind countless cinematic masterpieces, including Amistad, Malcolm X, and The Best Man. Her passion for storytelling and commitment to her craft touched the lives of many, both within the industry she cherished and the community she held dear.Winsome's life was a testament to radical faith, and she lived each day with a heart full of love and gratitude. Beyond her professional achievements, she was a devoted mother to her two children, Micah and Kairo, whom she loved with all her heart. As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we find solace in the respected body of work and legacy she leaves behind.We love her and will miss her dearly.In loving memory of Winsome, we kindly ask for your support in helping her sons Micah and Kairo during this difficult time.To learn more about how to support the family during this difficult time, please see the link in Winsome's official Instagram bio.For media reporting accuracy support, please contact: Clorissa Wright – ...

Clorissa Thomas

Synergy PR Services

...