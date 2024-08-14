Israel critic Ilhan Omar triumphs in primary in Minnesota

(MENAFN) In a significant boost for the progressive wing of the Party, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has emerged victorious in her primary race in Minnesota. Known for her outspoken criticism of Israel, Omar’s win solidifies her position as a key figure in the party's left-leaning faction.



Omar’s triumph in the primary stands in contrast to recent setbacks faced by her fellow members of "The Squad," a progressive group within Congress. Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri, both aligned with the group's progressive agenda, were defeated in their party primaries earlier this year. Their losses came after intense support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which has been influential in challenging progressives who oppose its pro-Israel stance.



Born in Somalia, Ilhan Omar made history in 2018 as one of the first two Muslim women elected to the U.S. Congress. Her victory in the primary against former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, a centrist liberal, reflects her continued strong support within her district. Despite a narrow victory over Samuels in the 2022 primary, Omar's robust campaign efforts ensured a decisive win this time around.



Looking ahead to the general election on November 5, Omar is expected to retain her seat with relative ease. As the battle for control of Congress intensifies, with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump vying for the presidency, Omar’s success underscores a critical moment for the progressive movement.



In her victory speech, Omar emphasized themes of optimism and social justice, aligning with the positive messaging of Harris's presidential campaign. She highlighted her commitment to fundamental rights, declaring, “We run the politics of joy,” and stressing the importance of equitable housing and healthcare as human rights.



Omar’s effective fundraising and strong campaign strategy played a crucial role in her primary win, reinforcing her influence and the progressive agenda she champions.

