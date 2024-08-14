3 ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES IN YUCATÁN AMONG THE TOP 10 MOST VISITED IN MEXICO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the most recent results of the visitor statistics of Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Yucatán has three of the most visited archaeological sites in the country. This is due not only to the beauty of these ancient Mayan constructions, but also to the exuberant natural environment around them and the hundreds of attractions all of Yucatán has to offer, such as idyllic beaches, magical cenotes (waterholes), imposing henequen (agave) haciendas, enchanting Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns), a beautiful cosmopolitan capital city, and - above all - safety and security throughout the state.Yucatán is home to a great legacy left by the indigenous Maya people, and their culture, language and traditions are kept alive not only in their descendants' daily lives but also via the archaeological remains that still stand magnificent and imposing in the“lands of the deer and tapir.”What are, then, these three archaeological sites that have long amazed the world?Unsurprisingly, Chichén Itzá is at the top of this list. One of the New Seven Wonders of the World and designated a Cultural Heritage of Humanity site by UNESCO, this ancient pre-Hispanic complex displays imposing pyramids and majestic sculptures that still reveal interesting ancient secrets. It's also evidence that the original inhabitants of Yucatán were expert astronomers: The iconic pyramid of Kukulcan, considered the largest“calendar” in the world, year after year offers one of the world's most impressive archeo-astronomical light shows during the spring and autumn equinoxes.After exploring this ancient wonder of the world, you can get to know the current work done by the family of Efraín Cetz, who was a local Maya artisan highly recognized for the quality of his finely crafted woodworking. During a visit to the workshop where the family still craft all their works by hand, you can visit the two Mayan-style houses where they live and even rent out for overnight stays. These homes were built with typical materials from the region, such as wood, stone and huano (a species of palm), specifically to demonstrate traditional Mayan architecture techniques for visitors.A fantastic nighttime option for visiting Chichén Itzá is the spectacular“Nights of Kukulkan” video-mapping show, where attendees enjoy learning about how impressive the Maya civilization was.Close to Chichén Itzá and another great sightseeing option is a visit to the Magical Town of Valladolid, a city founded in 1543 on the site of what was the beautiful Mayan village of Zací (Gavilán Blanco). Valladolid boasts a great cultural and historical legacy that fuses the splendor of the Spanish colonial era with the mysticism of the Mayan World. Over the years, it has been known by different names, including“La Sultana Del Oriente”, the“Pearl of the Orient”, and“Heroic Zací.” This isa town that will have you falling in love with its charming streets, lined with mansions and other historic buildings.Yucatán's second archaeological zone of note is Uxmal, where monumental ancient urban conception and impressive architecture is embellished with ornamentation resulting from the hard work and talent of the Mayan people. These characteristics, as well as its undeniable historical value, have earned it recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.This age-old Mayan city is surrounded by dense vegetation that, together with the sounds of nature that imbue it with mysticism, make it the ideal scenario to enjoy the nightly“Echoes of Uxmal” show, a magical display in which sounds guide you through narration full of legends and stories of the daily life of the Maya, now lying hidden in the vestiges of this enigmatic city.On the outskirts of this extraordinary place, visitors can explore the Choco-Story chocolate museum, where they can learn about the history of cocoa, visit botanical gardens with cocoa trees and take a tour of the animal shelter to admire endemic fauna that has been rescued.Those who prefer adrenaline can join a gastronomic safari, a tour in a Land Rover Vintage that will lend a feel of what it was like to be a hacienda owner of old, while you involve all your senses, enjoying the water of a cenote and admiring incredible landscapes that offer the vestiges of the Hacienda Uxmal. The safari culminates in a palapa specially set up for savoring a typical Yucatecan dish such as cochinita pibil, relleno negro, turkey in pickled sauce or baked suckling pig.Last but not least is Ek Balam, one of the great archaeological wonders of Yucatán and the great capital of the mighty Tah Empire, to which ancient peoples of the coastal region paid tribute. It is said that 12,000 to 18,000 inhabitants lived in this city and that it was founded by a ruler named Ek Balam or Coch Cal Balam, who would be its governor for almost 40 years. Also called the Acropolis, the site is distinguished by an elevated and fortified base more than 160 meters long by almost 70 meters wide and 31 meters high, being one of the largest and most imposing Mayan buildings in all of Yucatán.In the nearby collective of the same name, visitors can discover the richness of today's Maya communities through active participation in daily activities such as weaving your own hammock. At the parador, or inn, Unajil Ek Balam - which translates as“House of the Black Jaguar,” visitors can explore while visiting different houses where workshops are held.Another option is to visit Espita, another Magical Town of Yucatán, ideal for lovers of good food and ancestral flavors. During your stay, you should visit the“Juan José Méndez” market, a picturesque and emblematic place inaugurated in 1906. To this day, it offers the most succulent Yucatecan delicacies prepared by the cooks of the region, who offer you salbutes, panuchos, cochinita pibil and the famous kots'ob, which is part of the traditional gastronomic offerings of the place.Undoubtedly, when you visit Yucatán, you can enjoy more than one attraction at a time, as its excellent land connectivity allows you to explore every corner of this destination. To craft a unique and enriching experience on your next trip, use the travel planner yucatán and organize a tour of these or any of the 19 archaeological sites open to the public that the destination offers. Be prepared to be enchanted and impressed!For pictures, click Here!Media contact: Gustavo Rivas-Solis...About YucatánYucatán is a place rich in diversity of natural, cultural and heritage attractions: more than 3,000 impressive cenotes and 378 km of beautiful white sand beaches and waters in emerald and turquoise tones; wide and varied fauna, including the pink flamingo; archaeological sites of worldwide relevance, as Chichen Itza and Uxmal; a cultural mosaic, where the living culture of the Maya stands out; avast and exquisite gastronomy, colonial cities, Magical Towns and much more. We are a State of Peace, an appointment signed by 30 Nobel Peace Laureates in 2019, and our capital Merida is the only one recognized twice as an American Capital of Culture. It's also the only city in Mexico in the Top 5 Best Cities in the World by Condé Nast Traveler in 2022 in the category of large cities.The state connects directly to many of Mexico's main airports, such as Mexico City, AIFA, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Toluca, León, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tijuana and Oaxaca, as well as connecting internationally to the cities of Miami, Houston, Oakland, Dallas, Toronto, Havana, Flores and Guatemala City. For more information, visit Yucatán.#YucatánEsColor

