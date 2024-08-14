Transtech Opens New CDL Training Center In Fayetteville

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A successful TransTech Class A CDL graduate

Students beginning their Class A CDL training at TransTech

TransTech, North Carolina's largest truck driver training school, opens its newest CDL Training Center in Fayetteville, NC.

- Bob BonifaceFAYETTEVILLE, NC, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TransTech, North Carolina's largest and leading truck driver training and transportation solutions company announced the opening of their newest CDL Training Center in Fayetteville, NC."Truck driving is one of the largest occupations in North Carolina, employing over 200,000 drivers," said Bob Boniface, Co-CEO and CFO of TransTech. "As the industry continues to grow, we are expanding our capacity to meet the demand for Class A and Class B drivers. To this end, we have opened our ninth CDL training center in Fayetteville. Additionally, we are committed to supporting military veterans by offering specialized CDL training to help them transition into this vital sector," he added.The latest addition in Fayetteville expands the TransTech footprint, complementing our existing CDL training centers in Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Gastonia, Newton, Winston-Salem, Asheville, Greensboro, and Greenville. This growth enhances our ability to serve more students in North Carolina, furthering our mission to provide top-tier training for aspiring truck drivers."At TransTech, we are dedicated to shaping the future of the transportation industry," stated Tyrel Sulzer, Co-CEO and COO of TransTech. "As the largest CDL trainer in North Carolina, our newest location in Fayetteville positions us to recruit, train, and graduate nearly 2,500 highly skilled and safety-conscious new professional truck drivers in the state this year. This latest center extends our reach into southeastern North Carolina, serving communities such as Fayetteville, Fort Liberty, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Rockfish, and Steadman. We offer training for both Class A and Class B licenses and are pleased to announce that our initial classes have already been filled," he added.The TransTech Fayetteville CDL Training Center will employ 10 people and is expected to train more than 350 new truck drivers annually.About TransTechTransTech, Inc. provides truck driver training for individuals who wish to obtain their Class A or Class B commercial driver's licenses. The standard course of study is offered, which adheres to the requirements and specifications set forth by the Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. TransTech, Inc. is highly respected among our Nation's carriers locally and nationally. As a result, we allow our graduating students to gain employment in our Nation's top trucking companies. Learn more at

Tyrel Sulzer

TransTech

+1 857-895-0402

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube