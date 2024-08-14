Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces resignation

(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida announced early Wednesday that he will not seek reelection as the leader of the ruling Liberal Party (LDP), signaling his departure from the role at the end of his current term. This decision means Kishida, who has been in office since October 2021, will step down after just under three years in power. The LDP is set to hold an internal leadership contest next month, prompted by several issues within the party, which has largely dominated Japanese since World War II.



Kishida emphasized the need for change within the LDP, stating that transparent and open elections, as well as vigorous debate, are essential to demonstrate that the party is evolving. He indicated that his stepping aside is a crucial first step in showcasing the LDP’s commitment to transformation. Kishida's announcement reflects his belief that new leadership is necessary to revitalize the party and address its current challenges.



The timing of Kishida’s departure comes amidst turmoil within the LDP, including a political funds scandal and links between the party and the controversial Unification Church. Despite Kishida’s efforts to reform the party, such as disbanding internal factions, his tenure has been marked by declining Cabinet approval ratings, which have plummeted to as low as 20 percent.



By opting not to run for re-election, Kishida is paving the way for a new leader who will take over and attempt to address the party’s issues and restore its standing with the Japanese public. His decision underscores the pressing need for a new direction and leadership within the LDP as it faces a critical moment in its political history.

