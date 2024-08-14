Türkiye's benchmark stock closes Tuesday with gains

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed at 9,920.61 points, marking an increase of 0.94 percent from the previous day’s close. This rise ended a two-session losing streak for Borsa Istanbul. The gained 92.05 points during the trading day, with the total trading volume reaching 78 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.34 billion. This uptick in the index suggests a recovery in investor confidence following recent declines.



In the commodities market, the price of gold was recorded at USD2,505.95 per ounce. This reflects ongoing stability in gold prices, which are often seen as a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced around USD80.81 per barrel as of 6:37 p.m. local time (15:37 GMT). The oil price remains a critical factor for economic assessments, influencing both global markets and Türkiye’s energy costs.



The exchange rates for major currencies against the Turkish lira were also updated. The US dollar was trading at 33.5504 liras, while the euro was valued at 36.7405 liras. The British pound, on the other hand, was trading at 43.0233 liras. These rates reflect the ongoing fluctuations in Türkiye's currency markets and can impact import-export dynamics and inflationary pressures within the country.



Overall, the positive performance of the BIST 100 index and the stable commodities prices indicate a day of cautious optimism in Türkiye’s financial markets. However, the fluctuations in currency exchange rates highlight ongoing challenges for the Turkish economy as it navigates both domestic and international financial conditions.

MENAFN14082024000045015839ID1108552859