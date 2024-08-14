عربي


Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule


8/14/2024 4:05:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The match between real madrid and Atalanta for the UEFA Super Cup is one of the highlights of soccer this Wednesday.

Another major event is the Botafogo vs. Palmeiras clash in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the Saudi Super Cup , the English League Cup, the Copa Sudamericana, among others.

Check the schedule and where to watch today's soccer matches live:
Saudi Super Cup (Semifinals)


  • 1:15 PM - Al Taawoun vs. Al Nassr - Canal GOAT

Paulista Women's Championship

  • 3:00 PM - Taubaté (women) vs. Pinda (women) - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 4:00 PM - Ferroviária (women) vs. Santos (women) - Centauro Esporte (YouTube)
  • 7:00 PM - RB Bragantino (women) vs. Marília (women) - Sportv


UEFA Super Cup

  • 4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs. Atalanta - SBT, TNT, and Max

English League Cup

  • 4:00 PM - Leeds vs. Middlesbrough - ESPN 4 and Disney+

Copa Libertadores (Round of 16)

  • 7:00 PM - Peñarol vs. The Strongest - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Palmeiras - Globo, ESPN, and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM - Talleres vs. River Plate - Paramount+

Copa Sudamericana (Round of 16)

  • 7:00 PM - Rosario Central vs. Fortaleza - ESPN and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM - Palestino vs. Independiente Medellín - Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM - LDU vs. Lanús - Paramount+

Brasileirão Série A

  • 7:30 PM - Internacional vs. Juventude - Premiere

Brasileirão U-20

  • 9:30 PM - Cruzeiro U-20 vs. Santos U-20 - Sportv

Where to watch the Real Madrid game live

  • The Real Madrid vs. Atalanta game will be broadcast live on SBT, TNT, and Max at 4:00 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the Botafogo Libertadores game?

  • The Botafogo vs. Palmeiras game will be broadcast live on Globo, ESPN, and Disney+ at 9:30 PM.

Which soccer games will be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Palmeiras - Copa Libertadores

SBT

  • 4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs. Atalanta - UEFA Super Cup

Record

  • No game will be broadcast on Record this Wednesday, the 14th.

Band

  • No game will be broadcast on Band this Wednesday, the 14th.

Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv

  • 7:00 PM - RB Bragantino (women) vs. Marília (women) - Paulista Women's Championship
  • 9:30 PM - Cruzeiro U-20 vs. Santos U-20 - Brasileirão U-20

ESPN

  • 7:00 PM - Rosario Central vs. Fortaleza - Copa Sudamericana
  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Palmeiras - Copa Libertadores

ESPN 4

  • 4:00 PM - Leeds vs. Middlesbrough - English League Cup
  • 7:00 PM - Peñarol vs. The Strongest - Copa Libertadores

Premiere

  • 7:30 PM - Internacional vs. Juventude - Brasileirão Série A

TNT

  • 4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs. Atalanta - UEFA Super Cup

Where to watch and which games will be streamed live online today?
Disney+

  • 4:00 PM - Leeds vs. Middlesbrough - English League Cup
  • 7:00 PM - Peñarol vs. The Strongest - Copa Libertadores
  • 7:00 PM - Rosario Central vs. Fortaleza - Copa Sudamericana
  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Palmeiras - Copa Libertadores

Paramount+

  • 9:30 PM - Talleres vs. River Plate - Copa Libertadores
  • 9:30 PM - Palestino vs. Independiente Medellín - Copa Sudamericana
  • 9:30 PM - LDU vs. Lanús - Copa Sudamericana

