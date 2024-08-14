Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The match between and Atalanta for the Super Cup is one of the highlights of soccer this Wednesday.



Another major event is the Botafogo vs. Palmeiras clash in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Saudi Super Cup , the English League Cup, the Copa Sudamericana, among others.



Check the schedule and where to watch today's soccer matches live:

Saudi Super Cup (Semifinals)





1:15 PM - Al Taawoun vs. Al Nassr - Canal GOAT







3:00 PM - Taubaté (women) vs. Pinda (women) - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



4:00 PM - Ferroviária (women) vs. Santos (women) - Centauro Esporte (YouTube)

7:00 PM - RB Bragantino (women) vs. Marília (women) - Sportv





4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs. Atalanta - SBT, TNT, and Max





4:00 PM - Leeds vs. Middlesbrough - ESPN 4 and Disney+







7:00 PM - Peñarol vs. The Strongest - ESPN 4 and Disney+



9:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Palmeiras - Globo, ESPN, and Disney+

9:30 PM - Talleres vs. River Plate - Paramount+







7:00 PM - Rosario Central vs. Fortaleza - ESPN and Disney+



9:30 PM - Palestino vs. Independiente Medellín - Paramount+

9:30 PM - LDU vs. Lanús - Paramount+





7:30 PM - Internacional vs. Juventude - Premiere





9:30 PM - Cruzeiro U-20 vs. Santos U-20 - Sportv





The Real Madrid vs. Atalanta game will be broadcast live on SBT, TNT, and Max at 4:00 PM.





The Botafogo vs. Palmeiras game will be broadcast live on Globo, ESPN, and Disney+ at 9:30 PM.





9:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Palmeiras - Copa Libertadores





4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs. Atalanta - UEFA Super Cup





No game will be broadcast on Record this Wednesday, the 14th.





No game will be broadcast on Band this Wednesday, the 14th.







7:00 PM - RB Bragantino (women) vs. Marília (women) - Paulista Women's Championship

9:30 PM - Cruzeiro U-20 vs. Santos U-20 - Brasileirão U-20







7:00 PM - Rosario Central vs. Fortaleza - Copa Sudamericana

9:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Palmeiras - Copa Libertadores







4:00 PM - Leeds vs. Middlesbrough - English League Cup

7:00 PM - Peñarol vs. The Strongest - Copa Libertadores





7:30 PM - Internacional vs. Juventude - Brasileirão Série A





4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs. Atalanta - UEFA Super Cup







4:00 PM - Leeds vs. Middlesbrough - English League Cup



7:00 PM - Peñarol vs. The Strongest - Copa Libertadores



7:00 PM - Rosario Central vs. Fortaleza - Copa Sudamericana

9:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Palmeiras - Copa Libertadores







9:30 PM - Talleres vs. River Plate - Copa Libertadores



9:30 PM - Palestino vs. Independiente Medellín - Copa Sudamericana

9:30 PM - LDU vs. Lanús - Copa Sudamericana



Paulista Women's ChampionshipUEFA Super CupEnglish League CupCopa Libertadores (Round of 16)Copa Sudamericana (Round of 16)Brasileirão Série ABrasileirão U-20Where to watch the Real Madrid game liveWhich channel will broadcast the Botafogo Libertadores game?Which soccer games will be broadcast live today?GloboSBTRecordBandWhich games will be broadcast live on pay TV?SportvESPNESPN 4PremiereTNTWhere to watch and which games will be streamed live online today?Disney+Paramount+