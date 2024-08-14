TDCX Doubles Down On Gaming Through Expanded Site In Türkiye Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) ISTANBUL, TÜRKİYE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2024 - TDCX, an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for and blue-chip companies, is deepening its support for clients in the gaming sector with the expansion of its campus in Istanbul, Türkiye.





The country has seen an increase in the number of gaming start-ups over the years[1] with revenue from the expected to hit $1.5 billion by 2025[2]. Such factors make the country a hotbed for mobile game developers globally and as such, a favorable for TDCX. Demand for TDCX's services at its Türkiye campus has seen the company grow its headcount for a specific global gaming client by 45 per cent in less than two years.



Ms. Sophie Chelmick, Executive Vice President, EMEA, TDCX, said, "We are seeing strong growth in the gaming industry, particularly as the experience becomes more immersive and built around social connections.



"Our further investment into Türkiye reflects the confidence we have in capturing demand for CX services from gaming companies. These services include player and community support and trust and safety. Our ability to deliver exceptional CX outcomes and top-notch player experiences combined with our deep sector expertise and responsiveness to client needs places us in a strong position to help gaming companies build brand loyalty and a strong following. Through our strategic location in Türkiye and ability to provide CX support in languages such as Arabic, English, French, and Turkish, we plan to capture both domestic opportunities and those from Europe, West Asia and Africa."



Central location facilitates employee engagement with training as an area of focus





TDCX Türkiye new campus is situated within an A+ building, that is centrally located in Mecidiyeköy, a prime area in Istanbul.

As workplaces continue to evolve alongside changes to work arrangements and employee preferences, TDCX's vision for its Türkiye campus is for it to be a welcoming and productive space that encourages learning, collaboration and bonding.

The campus is centrally located in Mecidiyeköy, a prime area in Istanbul, within an A+ building. Emphasis was placed on creating integrated training facilities for employees to participate in facilitator-led training sessions monthly in addition to the ongoing self-paced learning programs.



Mr. Melih Çevik, Country Director, TDCX said, "Through our interaction with our clients, we identified that hiring remains a challenge for many European companies. In order to deliver great CX, our people must be extremely well-versed in the client's product or service and proficient in the various customer engagement software and tools. This ensures that player issues are resolved accurately, promptly and satisfactorily.



"This is why we have put significant thought into creating a workplace that encourages productivity and inspires a learning and high-performing mindset. This holistic approach ensures that our team is not only equipped to meet the demands of today but is also prepared to lead in the future. We are excited to welcome everyone to a space where growth and innovation are not just encouraged but celebrated."



In addition to the strong emphasis on training, TDCX takes a specialized approach to hiring for its gaming clients. It endeavors to recruit talent who are passionate gamers themselves, bringing to life the 'for gamers, by gamers' ethos that is deeply rooted in the gaming industry.



This approach has led to significant benefits. For a gaming client, TDCX Türkiye has achieved a customer satisfaction score (CSAT) of 85 per cent, achieving the top end of the industry average CSAT of 75-85 per cent[3].



[1] Source: How Turkey built a thriving gaming industry-and how it's informing other countries' gaming push, Fast Company

[2] Source: The State of Turkish Gaming Ecosystem 2023 [3] Source: Tap Research. How Game Publishers Can Use Their Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSAT) Score To Increase Revenue









Hashtag: #CX #Outsourcing #BPO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About TDCX Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.



TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence, and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX's expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region's growth potential.



TDCX's commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities, and the environment.



TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 30 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Türkiye, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit .



For enquiries, please contact:







MENAFN14082024003551001712ID1108552158