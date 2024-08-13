City Of Natchez Holds Natchez Sunsets Photo Contest With Monthly Cash Prize, Names Winners For May And June 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Cotton Candy River" by Jessica Odom of Vidalia, LA is the first place winner for the month of June 2024.

Mayor Dan Gibson & Alderwoman Ward 1 Valencia Hall presents June 2024 first place winner, Jessica Odom and family, with a $500 prize in front of Natchez City Hall.

"February" by Mary Seni of Natchez, MS is the first place winner for the month of May 2024.

Mayor Dan Gibson presents May 2024 first place winner, Mary Seni, with a $500 prize in front of Natchez City Hall.

The Natchez Amateur Sunset Photo Contest began on May 1, 2024 and run through April 30, 2025.

Oldest city on the Mississippi River aims to be the best hotspot for viewing sunsets by becoming "Sunset Capital of the South".

- Dan M. GibsonNATCHEZ, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Historic City of Natchez , in partnership with ArtsNatchez and Visit Natchez, has launched the "Natchez Sunsets Photo Contest ", an amateur photography competition that is aimed to help capture and share the city's greatest asset. The First Place winner this is chosen each month will win a $500 cash prize.To enter, all photos of sunsets taken in Natchez, Mississippi can be submitted online via the contest website at . Monthly winners are chosen by a volunteer committee at ArtsNatchez, a non-profit membership organization whose purpose is to promote the arts in Natchez.The winners are then publicized on the contest website, the city's email newsletter and social media accounts. All the photographs entered in the contest will be displayed in galleries on the contest website, organized by the month of entry.Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson recalled how the contest came to be, "Dr. Randy Tillman called me up one day, sharing with me a photograph he had taken and commenting that Natchez really is the 'Sunset Capital of the South' and that we should really get that out there."Gibson continued, "If you've ever experienced one of our glorious sunsets, then you know what we mean. There truly is nothing quite like them. Each sunset is different and unique, so there will be plenty of stunning views to capture."The photos of sunsets aren't limited to just the River, Bridge, or River Bluff. Entrants can include other Natchez city landmarks such as the Bandstand, Under the Hill, Downtown, Parks, the water tower, or People, Pets, at Events, Aerial shots... or anything that catches their eye, as long as they capture the image on their own mobile device or digital camera, and that the location depicted in the photographs are identifiable as being taken in Natchez, in keeping with the overall theme and purpose of the campaign. While professional photographers are disqualified from winning, they are still welcome to submit entries to the monthly galleries.The first winner was Mary Seni of Natchez, MS whose photograph titled "February" won first place for the month of May. The June first place winner was Jessica Odom of Vidalia, LA for a photo called "Cotton Candy River.""I'm honored to be the first winner. I see beautiful sunsets every evening and there's just so many beautiful things to see and capture in photographs," said Seni."I must thank the generosity of Dr. Tillman and Tillman Investments for funding our monthly cash prizes, as well as express gratitude to our local artist community of ArtsNatchez, which is headed by Leon Hollins. The judges do a great job, so we really appreciate their time and keen artistic eyes for doing the hard job of picking the winners," stated Mayor Gibson.The winners for May 2024 are:. First Place is "February" by Mary Seni of Natchez, MS. Second Place is "Riverboat Sunset" by Jay Geter of Madison, MS. Third Place is "My Heart Will Go On" by Lynne Edwards of Natchez, MSThe winners for June 2024 are:. First Place is "Cotton Candy River" by Jessica Odom of Vidalia, LA. Second Place is "Father's Day Rainbow" by Kevin Miers of Natchez, MS. Third Place is "Sunset Through The Arches" by Amy Bouton of Mandeville, LA"Natchez Sunsets Photo Contest" currently is on-going and ends Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Entries are still being accepted for August 2024 and the winners for July 2024 are to be announced soon. For more information, full contest rules, to view the gallery of entries, or submit photographs, visit the contest website at or .ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZFounded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi, and is dedicated to enhancing residents' quality of life while preserving its rich cultural heritage. The official city website is .ABOUT ARTSNATCHEZArtsNatchez is a non-profit membership organization whose purpose is to promote the arts in the City of Natchez. The ArtsNatchez Gallery is located at 425 Main Street in downtown Natchez, Mississippi, where they showcase and celebrate local artists and crafters. They currently display the works of over 30 local artists and can ship purchased art pieces worldwide. You can contact them at 601-442-0043 or view their website at .ABOUT VISIT NATCHEZThe Natchez Convention Promotion Commission (NCPC), doing business as Visit Natchez, has been the leader of tourism in Natchez as the official destination marketing organization since 1973. Visit Natchez is a state legislated organization, structured by Mississippi Senate Bill 3191. Senate Bill 3191 defines the purpose of Visit Natchez to fund a marketing/advertising promotion plan to effectively increase overnight visitation and tourism in the city of Natchez.The mission of the NCPC and Visit Natchez as the city's official destination marketing organization is to increase the economic impact of tourism in Natchez by developing and promoting the city to individual and group visitors. Visit Natchez continues to build a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion and is dedicated to creating opportunities for all in our community and our visitors to join in the Natchez Experience. For more information, visit their website at .

