7Th Annual Ice Hole Festival Ticket Sales Hit Record Numbers

LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2024 - International Scuba is thrilled to announce the success of the 7th Ice Hole Festival. The event celebrates the unique thrill of ice diving while promoting scuba diving certifications. The festival is hosted at the Arrowwood Resort in Iowa but draws attention from across the world.







Ticket sales hit record numbers. Along with new sponsors and media outlets wanting to cover the festival. Excitement was felt among participants and organizers. In what started as a Texan's bucket list entry. With a diver walking into International Scuba in Carrollton, Texas. He inquired about scuba diving under ice. Everyone knows there is no ice in Texas. So, Richard Thomas, owner of International Scuba, called his friends in South Dakota, which is known for its ice.

Meeting up with Colonel Echols of Land Shark Scuba in Sioux Falls, they organized the first weekend of ice diving. Locals showed up to watch the crazy Texans willing to risk freezing on a -20F day. It turned out the joke was on them. Everyone had so much fun and bonded while completing an extreme sport that a pact was made to repeat it again next year with the locals. So became the legend of the Ice Hole Festival.

The event has grown every year. It now draws certified scuba divers from Canada, Mexico, Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Illinois, and California.

According to Rich Thomas, Owner, and Operator of International Scuba,“The unique nature of the environment seems to really attract the southern scuba divers that want to test their skill in a harsh environment. And the Friday Night Ice Hole Cutting and bon fire has become legendary. It includes pizza, drinks that warm your heart and toes, and a bonfire on ice.”

Thomas adds,“Our mission was to create ice divers from the top down, and I believe this festival has a very strong group of Instructors and Course Directors, ready to take us forward every year.”

Next year's event is already in the books. Dive Shops reach out to receive promotional materials. Early bird shops will benefit with links to sign up in our ice hole shop locater, posters, and a minimum of one industry wide press release.

You can sign up online here:

You can also call the shop at 972-416-8400. Divers that have gear rental needs please call the shop or email ... . We have tanks at the event for those flying in.

International Scuba in Dallas provides scuba diving certifications for all experience levels, small classes, flexible schedules, and year-round diving.

