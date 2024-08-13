Advanced Diabetes Supply Expands Pharmacy Service Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bill Mixon, new CEO of Advanced Supply

Leading diabetes DME distributor adds management of Medicare Part B diabetes testing supplies prescriptions in addition to CGM prescriptions for pharmacies

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Diabetes (ADS), a leading national distributor of specialized diabetes supplies, has expanded its prescription management offerings to pharmacies, adding the management of Medicare Part B diabetes testing supplies prescriptions as an additional service available to ADS pharmacy partners.This expansion of pharmacy services provides a broader range of support for pharmacies, improving operational efficiency and enhancing diabetes program adherence and health outcomes for patients. ADS has been providing retail CGM support for pharmacies since 2019.“We are pleased to announce a broadened service portfolio for our pharmacy partners,” said Bill Mixon, ADS CEO.“By partnering with ADS, pharmacies can leverage our expertise and experience in the diabetes industry to not only optimize their operations, but to also enhance the experience and health outcomes for their patients living with diabetes.”ADS is a nationally accredited pharmacy and diabetes Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider specializing in the fast and convenient delivery of CGMs and other diabetes management supplies throughout the U.S. The company's team of managed care experts has extensive experience working with commercial health plans, Medicare Fee-For-Service, Medicare Advantage plans and other medical groups to facilitate prior authorizations, LOA's and assist in coordinating care with case managers.In 2019, ADS developed the first retail solution within pharmacy workflow to assist providers in navigating challenging CMS guidelines for CGMs while maintaining a premium level of patient satisfaction.“Our partnership with ADS has allowed our pharmacies to provide better patient care to our patients,” said Zach Winter, Vice President, Contracting Thrifty White HEALTH.“Medicare billing rules are extremely complex, and ADS is well equipped to navigate the ever-changing requirements for these products. This allows our pharmacists more time to focus on core pharmacy, medication therapy management, and many other clinical services. Having a partner who shares the same mission of quality patient care is critical, and ADS has been that partner. The process is simple, and the positive feedback from our patients has created better buy-in from our store teams. They know their patients will be taken care of, as if it was an extension of the pharmacy itself.”“We are proud to be a trusted diabetes expert and partner for pharmacies and their customers,” said Mike Carmody, Vice President of Pharmacy Services at ADS.“These expanded services will allow us to further streamline the management of diabetes prescriptions for pharmacies while empowering their customers with diabetes in managing their health.”ADS has been piloting the enhanced diabetes testing supplies service with Meijer Pharmacy over the past 6 months. Given the success of the Medicare Part B pilot program, the company has decided to expand the offering to all interested retail pharmacies.“Due to the success of the CGM program and our shared customer focus values, we approached ADS to partner with us on diabetic testing supplies,” said Joe Back, Director of Central Services, Meijer Pharmacy.“The program ensures our patients maximize their Medicare benefit with supplies shipped direct to their homes, allowing them to maintain their strong relationships at their local Meijer pharmacies for their medication needs. With less time chasing medical records, our pharmacy teams can spend more time on patient care and providing a best-in-class pharmacy experience.”For information about ADS pharmacy partnerships and services visit .About Advanced Diabetes SupplyFounded in 2002, Advanced Diabetes Supply is a national distributor of specialty diabetes supplies. ADS holds the most valued accreditations in the diabetes supply industry, including NABP, URAC, and NABP. Our focus on leading the industry with innovation, knowledge, and unparalleled commitment to exceeding service standards highlights Advanced Diabetes Supply's dedication to customer outcomes. Please visit our websites at and .About Thrifty WhiteThrifty White Pharmacy is a technology enabled healthcare services company focused on utilizing patient engagement to improve outcomes and reduce the cost of care. By leveraging the unique capabilities of pharmacists, combined with focused technology and clinical care plans, Thrifty White Pharmacy creates better patient experiences and improved patient outcomes. The Thrifty White Pharmacy suite of offerings includes proprietary dispensing, clinical, and operations technology. In addition, Thrifty White Pharmacy is licensed in all 50 states and offers retail, alternate care, and URAC and ACHC accredited specialty pharmacy services across a network of 100 owned community pharmacy locations and 90 independently owned pharmacies throughout the Midwest. Thrifty White Pharmacy has been recognized by multiple organizations as a leading“Pharmacy Innovator” for the company's efforts to continually move the practice of pharmacy forward. For additional information visit .About MeijerMeijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer operates more than 265 pharmacies and in addition to traditional pharmacy services, they emphasize clinical care programs and nutritional services to provide wellness support for customers. Beyond its six-state footprint, the retailer also operates a URAC and ACHC accredited specialty pharmacy. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting meijer.

Angie VanTassell

Alday Public Relations

+1 615-428-7197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn