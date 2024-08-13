GL Advances Analog Call Simulation And Testing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their high-capacity analog 2-Wire FXO/FXS or 4-Wire E&M bulk call generator used to test a Central Office, PBX, Analog Telephone Adapter, Optical Terminal/Optical Line Terminal, Gateways, and other telecommunications equipment.



Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states,“GL's Message & Protocol Simulation (MAPSTM) is a versatile software program that can emulate a wide variety of telecommunications protocols. The MAPSTM Analog Phone Simulator (APS) is a high capacity analog 2-Wire FXO/FXS or 4-Wire E&M Bulk Call Generator that tests telecom network infrastructure such as the Central Office, PBX, Analog Telephone Adapter, Gateways and other devices.”

This system is a compact rack-mount solution that includes server hardware, GL MAPSTM software, and channel banks, with optional modules for fax emulation and voice quality testing. The application supports up to 96 independent FXO or FXS ports and offers automation via a Command Line Interface and APIs for Python and Java. GL's solution covers essential analog features like on-hook/off-hook, ringing signal detection, dialing and hook flash, while also supporting two-way calling, three-way conferencing, Visual Message Waiting Indicator, call waiting, caller ID, and call forwarding for versatile communication capabilities.

The system enables comprehensive Supplementary Service and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) testing , recognizing and responding to voice prompts with DTMF digits or voice commands for automated IVR system testing. It provides high-density connectivity to 2-Wire analog interfaces for customizable, automated testing. The MAPSTM platform supports automated, multi-user, multi-protocol, high-capacity bulk call generation, handling various traffic types such as voice, tones, digits, fax, data, and video. It is compatible with legacy PSTN, TDM, SONET SDH, next-generation VoIP, and wireless protocols, and supports a range of signaling protocols in TDM networks, including CAS, FXO/FXS, ISDN, SS7, PPP, GSM, INAP, CAP, and MAP.

This solution works with GL's Voice Quality Testing (VQT) software, which uses POLQA (versions 2 and 3) and PESQ algorithms. The VQT software can analyze voice calls across any network including PSTN, TDM, VoIP and Wireless. The VQT software supports scripting and automation, logs all results to a central database and allows access via web-based clients through GL's WebViewerTM .

Key Features



Test various network environments including Central Office, PBX, Gateway, Analog/Digital/VoIP networks, as well as Optical Network Terminal and Optical Line Terminal. Additionally, MAPSTM APS can be used as an FXO emulator to test Gigabit Passive Optical Network units.

Conduct manual and automated bulk analog call simulations, with capabilities for call monitoring, recording, and IVR using the GL Speech Transcription Server .

API support (Python, Java) for integration with automation frameworks. Supports E&M (Type I, II, III, IV, V) signaling - immediate start, wink start, delay start.

FXO Capabilities - Subscriber Call Generator:

Up to 96 independent FXO ports can be managed per system, supporting various call scenarios such as Caller ID, two-way calling, three-way conference calling, and three-way calling with Calling Party Number ID. Additional features include Voice Mail with Message Waiting Indicator and Stutter Dial Tone, call waiting with tone detection, Call ID, flash to accept call, and Call Forwarding.



FXS Capabilities:

The system supports up to 96 independent FXS ports per system, allowing for central office simulation with two-way calling. Users can program call progress tone generation for different countries or regions, including dial tone, ringback tone, busy tone, reorder tone, and howler tone (extended off-hook signal). Ring generation with programmable ring cadence is also supported.



Reporting:

The system provides detailed reporting with Pass/Fail status, failure details, call failure/completion events, call drop (sustain call) events and voice quality testing. Delay Measurements, including one-way delay and post-dial delay, are also supported, with the ability to export reports in PDF and CSV formats.



Voiceband Measurement Capabilities for VG3 and VG6:

Voiceband measurement capabilities include tests such as the 1004 Hz Net Loss test, Twenty-Three Tone test, Attenuation Distortion (304-3004 Hz, 404-2804 Hz, and 504-2504 Hz), Three Tone Slope (Gain Slope) test, Signal/C-Notched Noise Level test, Intermodulation Distortion test, Impulse Noise test, Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Level test, and Voice Quality Test.



About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL's solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

