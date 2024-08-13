Bitcoin Depot Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Exceeded Goal of Having Over 8,000 Active ATMs Five Months Ahead of Schedule

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (“Bitcoin Depot” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Bitcoin Depot will host a call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET today. An presentation and to the webcast will be made available at ir.bitcoindepot.com .

“We continued to build on our momentum in the second quarter, achieving notable sequential growth in revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO and Founder of Bitcoin Depot.“Our success of having over 8,000 active Bitcoin ATMs five months ahead of schedule underscores our robust execution and positions us well for sustained growth. This achievement not only enhances our market presence but also drives our cash flow dynamics, as evidenced by the $10.1 million in operational cash flow generated during the second quarter. With this strong foundation, we are well-positioned to expand our world-leading kiosk footprint and maximize profits for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $163.1 million, down 17% from $197.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was up $24.5 million or 18% from the first quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses were $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.4 million, compared to a net loss of $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was up $8.6 million or 203% from a net loss of $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 was $26.4 million, down 13% from $30.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2024 increased approximately 90 basis points to 16.2% compared to 15.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Please see“Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, in the second quarter of 2024 decreased 36% to $12.7 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $19.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was up $7.8 million or 159% from the first quarter of 2024. Please see“Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Cash and cash equivalents were $43.9 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. The Company generated $10.1 million in cash flows from operations in the second quarter and $11.5 million for the first six months of 2024.

Recent Business Highlights



Achieved and exceeded its goal of having over 8,000 active Bitcoin ATMs five months ahead of schedule, with 8,180 kiosks. This milestone reinforces Bitcoin Depot's abiding market dominance and showcases its rapid growth trajectory.

Partnered with New England-Based convenience retailer Nouria Energy, a leading convenience store brand based in the northeastern U.S. with robust operations across 175 company owned c-stores and fuel retailers.

Announced Bitcoin treasury strategy, demonstrating the Company's confidence in the future of Bitcoin by strategically allocating a portion of cash reserves to Bitcoin. Announced sale of 200 additional BTM kiosks to Sopris Capital, a 20-year-old multi-strategy investment firm as part of the Company's profit-sharing program.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 8,000 kiosk locations as of July 1, 2024. Learn more at .

