Arab League Condemns Al-Aqsa Storming By Israeli Occupation
Date
8/13/2024 8:04:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- The Arab League's Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit strongly condemned Al-Aqsa Mosque's storming by extremists, led by two Israeli ministers and forbidding Palestinians to enter the mosque.
Aboul Gheit said in a statement on Tuesday, that settlers, accompanied by the Israeli police, desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards, noting that the Occupation forces were stationed at the courtyard's gates and obstructed Muslim worshippers from entering the site.
He added that the continuous action by the Israeli occupation of storming Al-Aqsa Mosque shows the ongoing violation against Palestinians and human rights laws. (end)
mfm
MENAFN13082024000071011013ID1108548831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.