عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arab League Condemns Al-Aqsa Storming By Israeli Occupation


8/13/2024 8:04:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- The Arab League's Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit strongly condemned Al-Aqsa Mosque's storming by extremists, led by two Israeli ministers and forbidding Palestinians to enter the mosque.
Aboul Gheit said in a statement on Tuesday, that settlers, accompanied by the Israeli police, desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards, noting that the Occupation forces were stationed at the courtyard's gates and obstructed Muslim worshippers from entering the site.
He added that the continuous action by the Israeli occupation of storming Al-Aqsa Mosque shows the ongoing violation against Palestinians and human rights laws. (end)
mfm




MENAFN13082024000071011013ID1108548831


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search