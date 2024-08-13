Arab League Condemns Al-Aqsa Storming By Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- The Arab League's Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit strongly condemned Al-Aqsa Mosque's storming by extremists, led by two Israeli ministers and forbidding Palestinians to enter the mosque.

Aboul Gheit said in a statement on Tuesday, that settlers, accompanied by the Israeli police, desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards, noting that the forces were stationed at the courtyard's gates and obstructed Muslim worshippers from entering the site.

He added that the continuous action by the Israeli occupation of storming Al-Aqsa Mosque shows the ongoing violation against Palestinians and human rights laws. (end)

mfm











