Media reports Turkey threatening to ban Telegram

(MENAFN) Turkey is reportedly contemplating a ban on the messaging app Telegram due to the company's alleged non-cooperation with the country's regulatory authorities. According to claims by Takvim newspaper, Telegram has failed to respond to over 1,000 notifications issued by Turkey’s Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK), which has prompted concerns from Ankara.



The tension between Turkish authorities and Telegram stems from requests made by the BTK to shut down certain channels on the platform. These channels are reportedly involved in illegal activities such as drug trafficking, the distribution of pornographic content—including disturbing material involving children—illegal gambling, and prostitution. Turkish officials have expressed frustration over Telegram's reluctance to disclose the identities of the subscribers and administrators of these problematic channels.



This potential move against Telegram comes amidst Turkey’s recent history of temporarily blocking various social media platforms and websites. Notably, in 2014, the Turkish government imposed a two-week ban on Twitter and a two-month ban on YouTube. Additionally, Wikipedia was banned in Turkey from 2017 until 2020, when the restriction was lifted following a ruling by the Turkish Constitutional Court.



In contrast to this potential ban, Turkey has recently restored access to Instagram after a nine-day suspension earlier this month. The suspension was reportedly due to concerns over the platform's alleged censorship related to posts about the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, which had sparked controversy and criticism from the Turkish communications chief, Fahrettin Altun.



Telegram remains a significant player in Turkey’s digital landscape, with approximately eight million users, making it one of the app's largest markets. The ongoing regulatory pressures highlight the broader challenges that global tech platforms face in navigating local compliance demands and the complexities of balancing international operations with national regulations.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108548700