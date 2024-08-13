Ukraine Receives EUR 4.2B Tranche From EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received EUR 4.2 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program. The funds will be used for the social and humanitarian spheres.

Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine has received EUR 4.2 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program. The will use these funds for social programs, humanitarian aid, and other important budget programs. We continue to finance military expenditures solely from our resources," he informed.

Shmyhal noted that since the beginning of the year, the EU has provided Ukraine with more than EUR 12 billion in budget support. The Prime Minister emphasized that the government continues to implement reforms important for Ukraine's sustainability, development and future.

Government endorses national renewable energy action plan until 2030

"European partners support these efforts. We expect to receive another tranche of assistance by the end of the year. We thank the EU for its solidarity with Ukraine in our struggle for freedom and independence," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance attracted more than $93 billion in budget support from international partners since February 2022.