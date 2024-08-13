FINBOA Ranks #650 On Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Places in Top 100 for Software and Texas-Based Companies

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA Inc., a leading innovator in intelligent process software for institutions, has been named to the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List. revealed that FINBOA ranked 650 in the 2024 list of Inc. 5000, the magazine's annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list further named FINBOA in the Top 100 fastest growing private companies in the Software sector (#73) and among Texas-based companies (#58). Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"As a growth company focused on providing intelligent automation to improve banking operations and compliance, we are delighted to have earned our spot on the Inc. 5000 list, showcasing our business achievements," said Raj Singal. "This data-driven ranking underscores the talent and dedication of FINBOA's team. I am proud of this recognition and congratulate our team and all the companies named as honorees on this year's list. We are grateful to our customers and partners who have placed their trust in our solutions, contributing to FINBOA's continued success."

The announcement of FINBOA's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list follows a series of industry accolades for the company's Payment Disputes solution, an intelligent process automation solution designed to improve regulatory compliance and operational efficiency for financial institutions handling high volumes of payment dispute processing. During Summer 2024, FINBOA participated in the Independent Community Bankers of America's® (IBCA) ThinkTECH Accelerator Program , which connects the most innovative, cutting-edge fintech companies in the world with leaders in the banking industry. This year FINBOA was selected as a finalist in the Fintech Futures Banking Tech Awards 'Best as-a-Service Solution for Payments and the Finovate Awards Best Back-Office/'Core Services Solution.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458

jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks and credit unions to simplify dispute processing while improving regulatory compliance and customer experience by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging extensive industry experience and a commitment to customer success, FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk.

Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 225 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind.

Learn more at

About Inc.

SOURCE FINBOA