Geneva Conventions: Protecting Prisoners Of War For 75 Years

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Geneva Conventions have existed for 75 years. They protect of war. When they were adopted in 1949, they included earlier provisions of international humanitarian law but went further. The protection of prisoners of war, and of civilians, were emphasised.

This content was published on August 12, 2024 - 09:00 10 minutes Annegret Mathari

“The ICRC has the right and the duty to innovate whenever the principles of humanity so require”. This quote from Renée-Marguerite Frick-Cramer is inscribed on a wall at the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Geneva. Frick-Cramer was the first woman to be an ICRC delegate and the first woman appointed to the ICRC's executive board in 1918. She made a significant contribution to the development of the Geneva Conventions of 1949.