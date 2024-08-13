Torkham Border Trade Halted As Customs Agents, Traders, And Transporters Strike Against TAD Policy
Date
8/13/2024 4:47:43 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
customs clearance agents, traders, and transporters have initiated a complete strike at the Pak-Afghan Torkham border in protest against the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) policy. Holding black flags, the protesters blocked the main highway by burning tires, effectively halting all export and import activities.
The protesters demand that the government relax the TAD policy at the Torkham border and allow cargo vehicles to cross the border with temporary tokens. The protestors have blocked key trade routes near the zero point, causing a suspension of trade between the two countries.
Also Read: Father and Son Killed in Tragic Truck Accident on Indus Highway in Karak
The strike is being led by the Chairman of the Customs Clearing Agents Association, Miraj-ud-Din Shinwari, President Aimal Shinwari, and leaders of the Transporters Union. The protestors argue that the TAD policy has created significant difficulties for trade and has negatively impacted their businesses.
The strike has disrupted movement in the border areas, and the protesters are calling on the government to quickly resolve the issue and take steps to resume trade activities. They emphasized the need for allowing cargo vehicles to cross the border with temporary tokens to maintain trade and avoid financial losses.
MENAFN13082024000189011041ID1108547961
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.