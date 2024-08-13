Tragedy In Peshawar: Boy And Girl Murdered In Honor Killing

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a shocking incident in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a boy and a girl were brutally murdered in the name of honor.



According to the police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Michani Gate Station, and a local family is being accused of the heinous crime.

Also Read: The Silent Threat: How Sleep Deprivation Impacts Your and Well-Being

One suspect has been arrested, while the other managed to escape.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice. Further details regarding the identities of the victims and the motives behind the murders will be released as the investigation progresses.