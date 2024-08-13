Zurich And Riyadh To Be Served With Emirates' Retrofitted Boeing 777S

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has announced plans to introduce its newly retrofitted 777s with Premium product and newly configured Business Class cabin, to two more cities - Zurich and Riyadh from 1 October 2024.

From 22 September 2024, Geneva will become the first city in the Emirates to be fully served with the newly retrofitted Boeing 777. Earlier on August 7 Emirates deployed its first retrofitted Boeing 777 on Dubai- Geneva route. From 9 October 2024 Emirates will operate its second retrofitted B777 to Brussels six times weekly.







The refurbished four-class Boeing 777 is configured with six or eight First Class suites, 38 Business class seats in a four-abreast arrangement, 24 seats in Premium Economy in a 2-4-2 layout, and 260 Economy class seats.

Customers flying in the new Emirates 777 Business Class can look forward to spacious seats, more privacy, with the luxury of uninterrupted sleep with a 180 degree fully reclined flat bed. The Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class cabin also includes a small bar for customers to quickly grab mid-flight snacks and refreshments

The Emirates Boeing 777 Premium Economy's 19.5-inch-wide cream leather seats complemented by a 6-way adjustable headrest offer more comfort with a 38-inch pitch that tilts back 8 inches for a relaxed recline.

The seats feature accessible in-seat charging points and a wooden dining and side cocktail table. The Emirates Premium Economy experience is rounded off with an elevated in-flight dining experience that includes elements inspired by Business Class like a welcome drink, fine beverages and a selection of gourmet dishes served on fine tableware.

Emirates will be refurbishing a total of 81 Boeing 777 aircraft as part of its investment of over US$3 billion to deliver best-in-industry products that elevate the customer experience in the skies. So far, 25 aircraft have been retrofitted, with 17 more aircraft to undergo a facelift by December 2024.

