Elms Marketing Ltd Becomes Macclesfield FC Academy Sponsors

Declan Gleeson, Alec Ogden and Bob Trafford celebrate the agreement

MACCLESFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elms Marketing, the leading name in sports teamwear and personalisation, has today announced a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Macclesfield FC Academy.This partnership aims to boost the grassroots game across Macclesfield and the broader Cheshire Region, with the academy training over 600 children locally.The agreement will see the Elms logo proudly displayed on the shorts of male and female academy teams aged 6 through 18, and is a testament to their commitment to supporting every level of the game, from grassroots to international football.In addition to appearing on the academy kit, the agreement sees Elms branding gain a prominent presence at the leasing stadium and in gameday programmes, further cementing their relationship with the club.Declan Gleeson, General Manager at Elms, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:"We're thrilled to play our part in the Macclesfield FC journey! The Macclesfield FC Academy has an impressive track record of developing youth players, and we're proud to play a role in helping these young athletes pursue their dreams.”"We can't wait to see the academy in action and wish the mighty Silk army the best for the upcoming season!"Alec Ogden, Marketing Lead at Elms, said on the agreement:“Macclesfield has a proud tradition of both textiles and football, and we're honoured to continue both as the UK leaders in sportswear and teamwear personalisation.""We look forward to working with the academy to support their talented young players and contribute to the club's ongoing success."Bob Trafford, Head of Commercial and Sponsorships at Macclesfield FC stated:"There can be no doubt that the acquisition of Elms to our commercial portfolio is a prestigious one."Their supplier list speaks for itself and I am humbled that we have managed to secure this multi-year deal."I would like to thank everyone at Elms for their unbelievable belief in everything we are trying to achieve here at Macclesfield FC. In particular, I would like to thank Declan Gleeson and Alec Ogden, without whom this partnership would not have been possible."This multi-year sponsorship deal represents an exciting new chapter for both Elms and Macclesfield FC. The agreement is poised to amplify the academy's reach and impact within the local community.

