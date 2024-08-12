Marble Slab Creamery Releases Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Original Frozen Slab Franchise Releases Their Take on America's Favorite Seasonal Flavor – Completely Customizable with Unlimited Mix-Ins

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Slab Creamery , Brands' small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, is spicing things up this fall with the release of Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream. Made with real pumpkin, rich coffee and a dash of cinnamon, the new creamy treat is sure to spice up your fall! The new offering is available starting today, Aug. 12, through Oct. 31.

Thanks to Marble Slab's unlimited mix-in philosophy, the new Pumpkin Spice Latte can be enjoyed any way you spice it – from pie-inspired toppings like Mallo Crème and graham cracker crumbs, to nutty, classic combinations like chopped pecans, caramel and marshmallows, every guest is sure to dream up their perfect Pumpkin Spice creation.

"As a brand, we always aim to take advantage of trending flavor profiles, and there's none bigger than Pumpkin Spice Latte, year after year," said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. "With our always free mix-in options, there are so many different flavor combinations to create with our Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream. We hope our guests will return again and again to enjoy our delicious fall-inspired ice cream!"

For more than 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the Ice Cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite Ice Cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-In philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit .

