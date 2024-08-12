Netanyahu issues warning amid increasing tensions with Iran

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has issued a stern warning to his ministers against discussing security issues publicly, as tensions with Iran escalate. According to Kan News, this cautionary directive comes amid heightened speculation that Iran might launch an attack on Israel in the near future, possibly before the scheduled summit on hostage negotiations this Thursday.



Recent reports from The Jerusalem Post reveal that Israeli intelligence has recently assessed a heightened threat from Iran, suggesting that the country may be planning a direct strike against Israel. This assessment reportedly stems from Iran's reaction to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau. Previously, international pressure was believed to be a significant deterrent preventing Iran from executing a direct attack on Israel.



The situation has been further complicated by internal disputes within Iran. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the country's new president, along with his advisors, are at odds regarding the appropriate scale and timing of their response to Haniyeh's assassination. While the IRGC advocates for a robust and far-reaching retaliation, the president and his team prefer to avoid a severe escalation.



The ongoing debate within Iranian leadership circles underscores the uncertainty surrounding Iran's potential actions. Despite the internal discord, the situation remains fluid, with potential for rapid changes in Iranian decision-making. This volatile environment has contributed to increased anxiety in Israel and underscores the fragile nature of regional stability.

MENAFN12082024000045015687ID1108543463