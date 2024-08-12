MEDRAY LASER & TECHNOLOGY BRINGS ON DR. CHRISTOPHER M. PROULX AS CLINICAL DIRECTOR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Proulx, the renowned medical, sports, and movement science specialist, will bring over 25 years of expertise to Medray as VP of Clinical Affairs & Strategy.

OSAGE BEACH, MISSOURI, U.S., August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medray Laser & has announced an expansion of its executive leadership, bringing on Dr. Christopher M. Proulx as Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Strategy, effective August 1, 2024.Dr. Proulx will be joining the company after a long career in clinical education and movement science, most notably as Director of Clinical Education for Chattanooga and as a practicing chiropractor for the past 23 years at Brookfield Spine and Wellness. He brings vast experience in therapeutic modality education and research, health and sports science, and orthopedic rehabilitation to his role with Medray, in which he will assist with clinical research and practice management, product education and development, and strategic development around the company's class IV lasers and shockwave therapy technologies.Additional prior experiences in sports science and education include roles as Director of Clinical Application and Movement Science with Baliston, Global Director of Education with Digitsole, and Assistant Professor at Westfield State University, Keene State College, Georgetown College, and other institutions.“We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Proulx to the Medray team,” says CEO at Medray Laser & Technology, Ajay K. Singh.“His deep expertise in therapeutic modality applications, sports and movement science, chiropractic care, and clinical research and education will be invaluable as we continue to improve upon our class IV lasers, technologies, and service offerings.”“Dr. Proulx's decades of experience in clinical and sport science spans everything from rehabilitation of injuries to therapeutic modalities and product development,” says Josh Corriveau, President and COO at Medray Laser & Technology.“Adding such a respected specialist in clinical research and education in the fields of biomechanics and physiology was an easy decision for our team. We're eager to begin our work together, ushering in the next generation of therapeutic laser technology for pain relief and cellular healing.”The entire Medray team offers a warm welcome to Dr. Proulx, who has been consulting in clinical education and products in medical and movement science devices for over 25 years. As a prolific presenter, educator, and widely published researcher, Dr. Christopher Proulx will contribute to the company's success not only through product development, but also in training programs and public communications about the applications and effectiveness of the technology.About Medray:Medray Laser & Technology has a mission of providing greater access to life-changing therapeutic class IV lasers and technologies for both practitioners and patients around the world. Medray is at the forefront of class IV lasers and therapeutic technologies, dedicated to advancing patient health through innovative solutions. With a focus on research and development, Medray designs and manufactures cutting-edge high-intensity laser therapy (HILT) devices and therapeutic modalities that empower chiropractors, physical therapists, sports medicine professionals, and medical practitioners to provide the highest quality of care. The company's commitment to excellence and continuous improvement drives its mission to push the boundaries of therapeutic medicine.For more information about Medray Laser & Technology or to place an order, please visit the company's ordering page: .

