Noorisys Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Expands Global Presence With New Office In Mumbai

MALEGAON, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Noorisys Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of IT services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new office at Reliable Tech Park in Mumbai. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, which has grown exponentially since its inception in the Tier 3 city of Nashik.

“We are excited to establish a strong presence in Mumbai, a city renowned for its business acumen and talent pool,” said Mohammed Imran, CEO of Noorisys Technologies.“This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions and being closer to our valued clients.”

With a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge web and mobile app development solutions for industries such as healthcare, tourism, fintech, and e-commerce, Noorisys has solidified its position as a trusted technology partner. The company's expertise in emerging technologies like React, Node, and Flutter has been instrumental in driving business growth for its clients.

The new Mumbai office will serve as a strategic hub for Noorisys' growing team of IT professionals. It will enable the company to further enhance its service offerings and deliver innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients.

About Noorisys Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Noorisys Technologies is a global IT services company with a strong presence in India and the UK. With over 13 years of industry experience, the company has successfully delivered a wide range of IT solutions to clients across various sectors. Noorisys is committed to leveraging technology to drive business growth and create value for its clients.

