Severe Rainfall Floods In Marib, Yemen Claims Four Lives, Injures 10

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, August 11 (KUNA) -- The Executive Unit for Management of Displacement Camps in Yemen announced Sunday that four people died and 10 including women and children, due to heavy floods in Marib, which hosts the largest concentration of displaced persons in Yemen.

In a preliminary report detailing the extent of the damage, the Executive Unit cited that nearly 3,000 families have been completely displaced, while another 4,200 families have suffered partial damage to their homes.

The report urgently called on humanitarian organizations and relief agencies to intervene and provide aid, the requested assistance includes food supplies, shelter materials, and other essential relief items to support the affected families. (end)

