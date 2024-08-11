Garakhan Yagubov Honored At Marneuli Event Organized By Center For Development And Education
8/11/2024 10:10:02 AM
A meeting was held with Garakhan Yagubov, President of the
"Union of Poets and Writers of World Azerbaijanis" and Doctor of
Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, organized by the "Center for
Development and Education" in Marneuli, Georgia,
Azernews reports.
Guests from Baku, Marneuli, Bolnisi, and Dmanisi, including
intellectuals, young poets and writers, teachers, and enthusiasts,
attended the event.
Emin Ahmadov, Head of the "Development and Education Center,"
spoke about the aims and objectives of the meeting.
Professor Mahmud Kamaloglu provided extensive information about
Garakhan Yagubov to the participants.
Marneuli Mayor Kanan Omarov and former Georgian Parliament
Deputy Ruslan Hajiyev highlighted the progress made in cultural
development and emphasized the importance of holding similar events
in other regions.
Garakhan Yagubov expressed his gratitude to the organizers and
praised their efforts to strengthen the unity of Azerbaijanis
worldwide.
At the end of the event, honorary titles and diplomas were
awarded by the "Union of Poets and Writers of World
Azerbaijanis."
