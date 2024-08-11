Ex-MP Mujahid Case Yet To Be Finalised: Moi

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The of Interior (MoI) says the case of Allah Gul Mujahid, a former Wolesi Jirga member, is in progress and has not been finalised yet.

Soon after the IEA takeover, Allah Gul Mujahid was arrested in Kabul, but then released and he left the country for neighbouring Iran.

From there, the then lawmaker went to Turkey before returning to Afghanistan after being persuaded by Contact Commission in July 2023.

On May 12, Kabul said Mujahid had been arrested in connection with the murder of Qari Saeedullah, who was killed on February 28, 2024.

The Contact Commission had said Mujahid was held in connection with the murder case, not for his past actions.

Recently, some social media users wrote that the ex-legislator had been executed.

But Mufti Abdul Matin Qane, spokesman for MoI, told Pajhwok the case of Mujahid was in progress and was yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's media office also rejected as mere rumours reports regarding Mujahid's execution and said his case was in progress.

sa/mud

Views: 0