Ex-MP Mujahid Case Yet To Be Finalised: Moi
Date
8/11/2024 4:15:18 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Interior (MoI) says the case of Allah Gul Mujahid, a former Wolesi Jirga member, is in progress and has not been finalised yet.
Soon after the IEA takeover, Allah Gul Mujahid was arrested in Kabul, but then released and he left the country for neighbouring Iran.
From there, the then lawmaker went to Turkey before returning to Afghanistan after being persuaded by Contact Commission in July 2023.
On May 12, Kabul Police said Mujahid had been arrested in connection with the murder of Qari Saeedullah, who was killed on February 28, 2024.
The Contact Commission had said Mujahid was held in connection with the murder case, not for his past actions.
Recently, some social media users wrote that the ex-legislator had been executed.
But Mufti Abdul Matin Qane, spokesman for MoI, told Pajhwok the case of Mujahid was in progress and was yet to be finalised.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's media office also rejected as mere rumours reports regarding Mujahid's execution and said his case was in progress.
sa/mud
Views: 0
MENAFN11082024000174011037ID1108541133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.