RG Kar Doctor Death: Police Tracks Down Accused 'Civic Volunteer' Via Bluetooth Earphone 10 Updates

RG Kar doctor rape and murder case: A civic volunteer has been held by Kolkata for allegedly raping and murdering a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar medical college. A Kolkata court on Saturday sent the civic volunteer to 14-day police remand.

A second-year medical student was found dead inside the hall of government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation with parties hurling accusations while doctors and nurses led protests.

RG Kar doctor death: Latest updates

. The victim - a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital - was found partially clothed inside a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

. The autopsy report showed signs of sexual assault before she was killed between 3:00 am and 6:00 am. The chest medicine department student had been on duty on Thursday night.

. Local media reports say, she had talked to her parents at 11pm on Friday and had her dinner around 2am. The woman had entered the seminar hall to study and rest.

. The accused has been identified as a 'civic volunteer' who had access to multiple departments in the West Bengal government-run hospital . According to Anandabazar Patrika, he had joined as civic volunteer in 2019

. Investigative authorities tracked the civic volunteer as the accused by connecting via a Bluetooth headphone was was retrieved from the seminar hall. The Civic volunteer had entered the RG Kar hospital premises for 30-35 minutes on Friday, CCTV footage showed, reports HT Bangla.

. The civic volunteer had been charged under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the BNS, was presented before the Sealdah court after his arrest earlier in the day.

. The woman's body was discovered inside the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted before being killed.

. According to reports, the accused civic volunteer had briefly entered RG Kar premises at 11pm on Friday. He had then left the hospital campus to consume alcohol outside. The Civic volunteered returned to the hospital premises after 3am on Saturday.

. Local media reported that the civic volunteer's body language on being taken away by the Kolkata Police showed no remorse

. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association have since written to Union Minister JP Nadda to demand action within 24 hours. A missive shared by the organisation on Saturday also broached the possibility of a“shutdown of services across institutions” if the administration failed to take due cognisance of the matter.

. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday vowed to seek death penalty for the accused in the brutal sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a state-run hospital.