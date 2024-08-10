Preparations Have Been Completed At Polling Stations For Sunday Election

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, August 10 - All preparations have been completed for the election scheduled on Sunday (11 August) to choose members for the Chief Executive Election Committee, said today the President of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election, Ms Song Man Lei.

The Electoral Affairs Commission urged all eligible voters to exercise their rights. Before casting their respective vote, they were encouraged to review the election guidelines issued by the Electoral Affairs Commission, and watch the“How to Vote” video, in order to understand fully the correct way to mark their ballot paper, and the voting procedures.

The members of the Electoral Affairs Commission met reporters today after reviewing preparations at two polling stations in the Macao Polytechnic University Multi-Sport Pavilion.

Seven polling stations are distributed among three polling venues: Macao Polytechnic University Multi-Sport Pavilion; Macao Forum; and the Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional. The venues have been prepared, and ballot papers have been printed.

The Electoral Affairs Commission recently made multiple inspections at a number of polling stations, to assess arrangements, facilities and equipment. As a result of these visits, optimisations to arrangements had continuously been made. Polling station staff had also conducted on-site testing and drills at the polling stations, with a view further to ensure the effective and smooth operation of all election-related tasks on election day itself.

All polling stations will open from 9am to 6pm tomorrow (Sunday). Voters must bring their actual identification card with them in order to vote at their designated polling station. Voters can either refer to their polling advisory notice issued by the Electoral Affairs Commission; or view the Chief Executive Election website (); or enquire via the“Macao One Account” service; to find out the location of their designated polling station.

Ms Song issued a reminder that, in accordance with Guideline 1/CACEC/2024, the use of mobile phones, other communication devices, sound recording equipment, photography gear or video recording devices was strictly prohibited in the polling stations. Voters are also required closely to observe the need for confidentiality in terms of voting intention.

While actively exercising the right to vote, it was also important to avoid inadvertently engaging in illegal activities or violation of regulations, added Ms Song.

Ms Song said the Electoral Affairs Commission placed great importance on the accessibility of polling stations. A number of facilities had been optimised, and additional staff would be deployed on the day of the election, to give assistance to anyone who needed it. This would ensure that any voter arriving at a polling station could successfully complete their voting.

The campaigning period for those seeking a seat on the Chief Executive Election Committee ended at midnight on Friday (9 August). The Electoral Affairs Commission noted that during the campaign period, all candidates and relevant individuals had conducted campaign propaganda in accordance with the law. Some individuals had used venues provided by the Electoral Affairs Commission to hold campaign activities.

Ms Song issued a reminder that no one was allowed – either today or tomorrow – to engage in any campaign propaganda, or there would be risk of penalties.